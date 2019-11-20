UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 Killed In Eastern DR Congo By ADF Rebels

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:12 PM

At least 10 killed in eastern DR Congo by ADF rebels

Between 10 and 21 civilians have been killed by a notorious militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where government forces have vowed to root out rebel groups, civilian and security officials said Wednesday

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Between 10 and 21 civilians have been killed by a notorious militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where government forces have vowed to root out rebel groups, civilian and security officials said Wednesday.

More than half a dozen of the killings late Tuesday occurred in the city of Beni.

The officials blamed the attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia of Ugandan origin targeted by a three-week-old government offensive in the region.

