At least 10 killed in eastern DR Congo by ADF rebels

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Between 10 and 21 civilians have been killed by a notorious militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where government forces have vowed to root out rebel groups, civilian and security officials said Wednesday.

More than half a dozen of the killings late Tuesday occurred in the city of Beni.

The officials blamed the attacks on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia of Ugandan origin targeted by a three-week-old government offensive in the region.