At Least 10 People Killed In Clashes With Al-Shabab Militants In Somalia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 07:39 PM

At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday in clashes between the Somali security forces and militants from radical Islamic group al-Shabab, which attacked residential areas in the country's capital, Mogadishu, Somali media reported

Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), targeted residential compounds in the city, Somali news portal Garowe Online reported, adding that the group's militants had mainly attacked houses sheltering injured pro-government militia. The radicals also attacked houses owned by the deputy speaker of the upper house of the Somali parliament and the commander of the Somali army.

The al-Shabab radical Islamic group fights Somalia's central government and sabotages UN humanitarian operations. The United States military regularly carries out strikes against al-Shabab positions.

