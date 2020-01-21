At least 11 killed in Russian residential fire

At least 11 people were killed Tuesday in a fire that engulfed a residential building in the village of Prichulymsky in Russia's Tomsk region, local media reported

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :At least 11 people were killed Tuesday in a fire that engulfed a residential building in the village of Prichulymsky in Russia's Tomsk region, local media reported.

"At 07:03 Moscow time (0403 GMT), the body of an eleventh person was discovered," the Emergencies Ministry was quoted as saying in a statement.

The wooden building went up in flames early Tuesday morning, killing 11 people while two others managed to escape.

The opening of a criminal case into the cause of the fire has been announced by investigators, said the Emergencies Ministry.