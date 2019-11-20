UrduPoint.com
At Least 13 Afghan Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack On Military Base - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:48 PM

At Least 13 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attack on Military Base - Reports

At least 13 Afghan servicemen were killed and five others were injured in a Taliban attack on a military base in northern Afghanistan, media reported on Wednesday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) At least 13 Afghan servicemen were killed and five others were injured in a Taliban attack on a military base in northern Afghanistan, media reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The attack took place on Tuesday evening at a military base in the Kunduz province, a northern region bordering Tajikistan, the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster said.

The Taliban has reportedly claimed responsibility for the assault, while the Afghan Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the matter.

The attack took place on the same day that the Afghan government and the Taliban exchanged prisoners, which was seen as a possible jump-start to a peace settlement in the war-torn country. The prisoner exchange was accompanied by a 48-hour ceasefire.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement that he spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the night before the exchange and assured a continued campaign against the Taliban if they were to carry out acts of violence.

