At Least 15 Taliban Militants Killed in Airstrike in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

(@imziishan)

At least 15 Taliban fighters were killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, local media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) At least 15 Taliban fighters were killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, local media reported on Saturday.

The strike conducted by security forces hit Taliban positions in the Sholgrah district of Balkh, according to the Khaama Press news Agency.

Taliban fighters still have a relatively huge presence in the crisis-hit country, where they often attack police, special forces and civilians.

War-ravaged Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil for decades, is split by heavy fighting between government troops and Taliban militants.