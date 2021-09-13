At Least 240 Prisoners Escape in Nigeria After Gunmen Attack Prison - Reports

At least 240 prisoners escaped in armed assault on a prison in Kogi state of northern Nigeria, the country's television reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) At least 240 prisoners escaped in armed assault on a prison in Kogi state of northern Nigeria, the country's television reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Earlier on Monday, Nigerian media reported that only a hundred prisoners had escaped in the jail break.

Unknown armed men attacked the prison on Sunday and got into a firefight with guards. At the time of the assault, the prison held 294 people. An operation is underway to capture the escaped prisoners, and the incident is being investigated, according to the Channels Television.

The prison in Kogi state was founded in 2008 and is designed for 200 people, the channel said.