At Least 25 Indonesian Vessels Searching For Missing Submarine - Reports

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Indonesia has deployed at least 25 vessels to search for the missing submarine KRI Nanggala 402, media reported on Friday, citing Indonesia's military spokesperson, Achmad Riad.

According to the official, 18 navy ships, as well as four vessels from the national police and three more from the National Search and Rescue Agency, are participating in the rescue efforts, the CNA broadcaster reported.

"More are expected to join (the rescue efforts) including from our foreign counterparts.

From Singapore, MV Swift Rescue is on its way and expected to join in tonight," Riad told reporters, adding that Indonesia welcomes any assistance from other countries.

The Indonesian navy submarine with over 50 people on board has been missing since Wednesday when the vessel was taking part in drills near Bali. The missing submarine is believed to be at a depth of 2,300 feet.

Several countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Russia, Turkey and the United States have already offered assistance to Indonesia in the search.

