At Least 27 Gold Miners Killed In Quarry Collapse In Northeastern DR Congo - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 08:50 PM

At Least 27 Gold Miners Killed in Quarry Collapse in Northeastern DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) At least 27 people were killed as a result of the quarry collapse at a gold mine in the province of Haut-Uele in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Actualite online news portal, the incident took place on Saturday and was caused by the recent heavy precipitation that led to the landslide, as confirmed by the local authorities.

The media also reported that the victim's bodies were recovered from a depth of 12 meters. Citing local sources, it added that the number of casualties was preliminary.

