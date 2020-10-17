UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 30 People Detained At Saturday Rally In Belarusian Capital - Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 10:48 PM

At Least 30 People Detained at Saturday Rally in Belarusian Capital - Rights Group

At least 30 people have been detained during an unauthorized opposition demonstration held in the Belarusian capital on Saturday, the Minsk-based Viasna human rights center said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) At least 30 people have been detained during an unauthorized opposition demonstration held in the Belarusian capital on Saturday, the Minsk-based Viasna human rights center said.

The opposition march of more than 100 people began at around 12:50 local time (09:50 GMT) near a Minsk university, but was soon dispersed by police in riot gear.

At least 10 students along with a Sputnik correspondent have been detained.

The rights group has published on its website the Names of 30 people that have been detained so far. The list includes three reporters.

Nationwide protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 election in which President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term. The opposition refuses to recognize his victory and continues holding rallies, with the largest ones taking place on weekends.

Related Topics

Election Police Minsk Belarus March August Opposition

Recent Stories

Farewell Ceremony For French Teacher to Take Place ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition's flopped show was the result of its pe ..

3 minutes ago

UN official strongly condemns decapitation of a Fr ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City signs MoU with Skyline Universi ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah FDI Office leads crucial WAIPA regional me ..

51 minutes ago

Imdaad honoured at Global FM Awards of Excellence ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.