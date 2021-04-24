At Least 4 Civilians Killed in Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

At least four civilians were killed and two others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Ghazni, a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) At least four civilians were killed and two others were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the eastern Afghan province of Ghazni, a source told Sputnik.

"A roadside bomb exploded in the Shaliz area of Ghazni province this morning, killing four civilians and injuring two others," the source said.

According to TOLOnews, another roadside bomb blast occurred in the Kandahar province, killing four civilians and injuring three others.

The Taliban have not yet commented on these two incidents.

Afghanistan is still witnessing clashes between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military despite the launch of peace talks between the movement and Kabul in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against the movement.