At Least 57 Migrants Die In Shipwreck Off Libyan Coast - IOM Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

At Least 57 Migrants Die in Shipwreck Off Libyan Coast - IOM Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) At least 57 people drowned after their boat capsized off the Libyan coast near Khums, International Organization for Migration (IOM) spokesperson Safa Msehli said in a statement on Monday.

"A shipwreck off Libya claims at least 57 lives today after a boat capsized near Khums," Msehli said via Twitter. "According to survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard, at least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned."

More Stories From World

