At Least 6 People Killed By Suicide Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu Airport - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:50 AM

At Least 6 People Killed by Suicide Terrorist Attack Near Mogadishu Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) At least six people have been killed and 12 more injured as a result of a powerful explosion staged by a suicide attacker near the airport of the Somali capital of Mogadishu, Somalia's media reported.

According to the Garowe Online radio broadcaster, the attack took place not far from the airport's checkpoint, near a popular ice-cream parlor.

The attack reportedly aimed to target a high-ranking security and intelligence official.

Police also said that the terrorist attack had also left an employee of the Ethiopian embassy killed.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.

More Stories From World

