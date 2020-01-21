UrduPoint.com
At Least 7 Dead, 25 Wounded In Major Explosion In Sudan's Capital - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:00 AM

At Least 7 Dead, 25 Wounded in Major Explosion in Sudan's Capital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) At least seven people died and 25 others were injured in an explosion in Sudan's capital, where security service protests took place earlier this month, the Saudi Al Arabiya tv channel reports.

The blast, which occurred in the al-Shegla area of Khartoum, could have been generated by an improvised explosive device, Al Arabiya said in the early hours of Tuesday, citing police sources.

Last week, security servicemen protested in Khartoum against planned department restructuring.

At least one Sudanese officer was reportedly killed and seven others were injured as a result of clashes between the security services and military forces. Khartoum International Airport was temporarily shut down for security reasons.

