MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The governor of Russia's Kursk Region, Roman Starovoit, said at least one man was killed in Ukrainian strikes on the village of Tyotkino.

"Another enemy attack on Tyotkino, which took place at dawn, unfortunately ended in tragedy.

At the moment, at least one civilian is known to have been killed. According to preliminary data, this was a truck driver who brought raw materials to a distillery. The enemy delivered several strikes on this facility. Some people were also wounded. They are being provided with first aid," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.