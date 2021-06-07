UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Athens Designates Turkey As Safe Country For Asylum Seekers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Athens Designates Turkey as Safe Country for Asylum Seekers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Turkey is a safe country for asylum seekers from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Somalia, according to the Joint Ministerial Decision of the Greek Ministries for Foreign Affairs, Migration and Asylum.

"The Joint Ministerial Decision acknowledges that Turkey meets all those conditions for examining applications for international protection of applicants whose origin is from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Somalia, as they are not considered to be in any danger in the neighboring country due to their race, religion, citizenship, political beliefs," the Ministry of Migration and Asylum stated on Monday.

Turkey hosts 4 million refugees and asylum seekers, 3.6 million of whom are Syrian. Irregular migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries occasionally attempt to enter Greece via Turkey, using the former as an entry point to Europe. According to the deal signed between Turkey and the European Union in 2016, all new illegal migrants crossing from Turkey into Greek islands are returned to Turkey. Turkey takes measures to prevent new sea or land routes for illegal migration opening from Turkey to the EU. The EU also provides financial support to refugees in Turkey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Afghanistan Bangladesh Syria Europe Turkey Iraq European Union Greece Citizenship 2016 All From Refugee Race Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

19 minutes ago

UK Companies Must Commit to Net-Zero Emissions to ..

2 minutes ago

Indian illegal actions can't change status of IIOJ ..

2 minutes ago

Three-day workshop on 'Integrated Disease Manageme ..

2 minutes ago

Castillo Ahead in Peru's Presidential Election Aft ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.