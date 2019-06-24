UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Atlantic Council Report On Moscow's Anti-West Online Campaign 'Fake' - Russian Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:56 PM

Atlantic Council Report on Moscow's Anti-West Online Campaign 'Fake' - Russian Embassy

A report by the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) about an alleged Russian intelligence operation on the social media to sow divide in the West is an absolute fake, the Russian Embassy in Dublin told Sputnik on Monday, adding that by publishing the report's findings, The Irish Times newspaper was either consciously or unconsciously becoming a tool of information war against Moscow

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A report by the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) about an alleged Russian intelligence operation on the social media to sow divide in the West is an absolute fake, the Russian Embassy in Dublin told Sputnik on Monday, adding that by publishing the report's findings, The Irish Times newspaper was either consciously or unconsciously becoming a tool of information war against Moscow.

On Saturday, the US-based DFRLab issued a report claiming that an alleged Russian-based information campaign on social media is much wider than 16 suspected Russian accounts taken down by Facebook in May and is "possibly an intelligence operation." This operation, with the use of fake accounts and forged comments and documents, according to the research, aims to "inflame tensions between NATO allies" and "stoke racial, religious, or political hatred, especially in Northern Ireland." Based on the report on Monday, The Irish Times published an article: "Russians suspected of spreading fake news about Northern Ireland."

"We have already given a brief comment to the newspaper, stressing that the story concocted by an Atlantic Council unit is an absolute fake, having nothing to do with reality and not deserving a serious comment.

The only thing obvious in this regard is that the publication once again shows that Western operatives, leading the information war against Russia, will do anything to defame our country and sow discord in its relations with foreign partners," the embassy's spokeswoman Victoria Loginova said.

She added that when the article in The Irish Times had been published, the embassy had sent it an additional short remark, expressing regret that the newspaper wittingly or unwittingly was becoming an instrument of a disinformation campaign against Russia, which runs counter to the interests of its readers.

It is noteworthy that the report in question says that the DFRLab has "no access to Facebook's backend data" and relies on "contextual and linguistic points ... to corroborate Facebook's attribution to a likely Russian source." The report also alleges that it was the Russian special operation on social media that used false claims that former UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said that the Real IRA paramilitary group had assisted in the attempted poisoning of Russian spy Sergei Skripal, among other things.

Related Topics

UK NATO Moscow Russia Social Media Facebook Victoria Dublin Stoke Ireland May

Recent Stories

India's Top Court Seeks Probe Over Spike in Enceph ..

29 seconds ago

Taliban May Halt Talks With US If No Progress on T ..

32 seconds ago

Joint Pakistan-Russia Pipeline Not Coming Up in Co ..

34 seconds ago

National Assembly-Budget-Debate

5 minutes ago

US to Designate Iran Foreign Minister Zarif Later ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minster Complaint Cell's chairperson visits ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.