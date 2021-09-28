Austin Says Doha Agreement With Taliban Had 'Demoralizing' Effect on Afghan Forces

The Doha agreement with the Taliban (banned in Russia) had a demoralizing effect on Afghan forces and was one of the reasons they were defeated by the terrorist group, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Doha agreement with the Taliban (banned in Russia) had a demoralizing effect on Afghan forces and was one of the reasons they were defeated by the terrorist group, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"We did not anticipate the snowballing effect caused by the deals that the Taliban commander struck with local leaders in the wake of the Doha agreement, and that the Doha agreement itself had a demoralizing effect on Afghan soldiers," Austin said in a testimony to the US Senate Committee on Armed Services.