Australian Drug Regulator Mulls Limiting Access to Paracetamol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration said on Thursday that it was considering restricting over-the-counter sales of paracetamol, a common painkiller, in a bid to stop overdoses.

The regulator will prepare a report by July that will compare the number of paracetamol poisonings in the country to those caused by the intake of other pain reliefs available without prescription, 9News cited a TGA statement as saying.

"This report is intended to assist the TGA in considering whether any changes to the scheduling of paracetamol, including access or purchasing controls, may be warranted," the watchdog said.

Paracetamol is the world's most commonly used painkiller that is available without prescription, according to TGA. The agency said concerns were on the rise among health care professionals over a rise in poisonings and deliberate overdoses from the drug obtained from retail outlets.