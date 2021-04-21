Australian Foreign Ministry Scraps Belt and Road Projects Amid Growing Tensions With China

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Wednesday canceled four joint projects with all of China, Iran and Syria after a review of foreign policy initiatives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Wednesday canceled four joint projects with all of China, Iran and Syria after a review of foreign policy initiatives.

Two projects were part of China's Belt and Road Initiative while those with Iran and Syria centered around educational and scientific cooperation, a statement from the ministry explained. All four projects were set to take place in the Australian state of Victoria, the country's second smallest and most densely populated.

"I consider these four arrangements to be inconsistent with Australia's foreign policy or adverse to our foreign relations in line with the relevant test in Australia's Foreign Relations (State and Territory Arrangements) Act 2020," read the statement from Marise Payne, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The news follows increased tensions between Canberra and Beijing. Despite being large trade partners, the two nations have recently gotten into disputes after China targeted Australian imports in response to calls from Canberra for an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus.