Austria May Ease Coronavirus Restrictions Around Easter - Chancellor

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Austrians could see more coronavirus restrictions lifted around Easter, which falls on April 4 this year, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Monday.

"Given the unpredictability of the situation, we will discuss further reopening in 14 days' time...

Judging from where we are now, further reopening can be expected to happen around Easter at the earliest. The decision will be made on March 1," he told a news conference.

Austria relies on mass testing and FFP2 respirator masks to contain the pandemic, Kurz said. Pharmacies will offer coronavirus tests free of charge starting March 1. The country expects to test a further 2 million people this week.