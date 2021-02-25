Austria Proposes Introducing 'Green Passports' for Those Vaccinated Against COVID

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Austria will submit to the European Council a proposal to introduce "green passports" for those who have been vaccinated against coronavirus, have immunity from the disease or have taken a new test, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

"We need a 'green passport' for everyone who has either been vaccinated or has immunity, because he has just gone through coronavirus, or has taken a new test," Kurz told ORF.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, almost 448,000 confirmed cases of the disease have been recorded so far, 8,470 people have died, and 424,348 have recovered.