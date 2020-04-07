UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:35 PM

Austria's health authority has registered 332 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the past 24 hours, a daily report read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Austria's health authority has registered 332 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the past 24 hours, a daily report read.

According to Austria's Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection, the total number of infected has reached 12,390, over 4,000 of whom have recovered, while 243 have died.

The highest number of cases, over 2,800, in the state of Tyrol, which borders northern Italy.

Austria was among the first European nations to outline steps to lift quarantine and mitigation measures as the number of active cases has begun to tail off.

Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz also said that starting from April 14, the authorities intended to allow small shops with areas of up to 400 square meters (4,305 square feet) to open, provided that they had strictly adhered to precautionary measures. All other stores, shopping centers and hairdressers will resume work on May 1.

