Austria's OMV Says To Appeal Poland's Demand To Break Off Agreement To Fund Nord Stream 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:16 PM

Austria's OMV Says to Appeal Poland's Demand to Break Off Agreement to Fund Nord Stream 2

Austrian company OMV told Sputnik on Monday that it would appeal the demand of Polish antitrust regulator UOKiK to break the agreement to finance the construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Austrian company OMV told Sputnik on Monday that it would appeal the demand of Polish antitrust regulator UOKiK to break the agreement to finance the construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

According to the company, the decision of the watchdog does not have any legal basis.

UOKiK said in October that it had fined Russia's Gazprom about $7.6 billion in the case of Nord Stream 2. Its European partners on the project were fined a total of $61 million and expected to break off the agreement on the pipeline within 30 days.

More Stories From World

