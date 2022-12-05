UrduPoint.com

Baghdad Intends To Deploy Armed Forces In Iraqi Kurdistan - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Baghdad Intends to Deploy Armed Forces in Iraqi Kurdistan - Iranian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022)   The Iraqi government has assured Iran that it will soon deploy its armed forces in Iraqi Kurdistan, where the key anti-Iranian Kurdish groups are based in an effort to enhance border security, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

"One of the topics we touched upon during (Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed) Sudani's visit to Tehran was the security of the border with this country. The Iraqi government promised to fulfill its obligations. Fortunately, we heard good news in this regard, the Iraqi government intends to station troops on the border between its autonomous region of Kurdistan and Iran," Kanaani said.

In connection with the alleged involvement of Kurdish groups based in northern Iraq in ongoing protests in Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a military operation against them in October. Over the past several weeks, on November 14 and 21, the IRGC launched missile attacks on the Kurdish groups based in the Kirkuk region.

More Stories From World

