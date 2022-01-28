UrduPoint.com

Baghdad International Airport Hit By Rocket Fire - Iraqi Security Source

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 12:22 PM

Baghdad International Airport Hit by Rocket Fire - Iraqi Security Source

Baghdad International Airport was hit by rocket fire on Friday, at least six rockets were shot down, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Baghdad International Airport was hit by rocket fire on Friday, at least six rockets were shot down, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik.

"At least six rockets were shot down and fell near the runway," the source said.

The attack was at 04:30 local time (01:30 GMT).

As a result of the attack, a plane, which was parked at the airport, was damaged. The photographs provided by the source show a hole from a rocket in the fuselage of the aircraft.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Baghdad From Airport

Recent Stories

E-Justice -- a revolutionary step towards moderniz ..

E-Justice -- a revolutionary step towards modernization of legal system: Maleeka ..

59 seconds ago
 Poland Has Plan to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine ..

Poland Has Plan to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine, But Decision Not Made Yet -M ..

1 minute ago
 PSL 2022: Amazing performance by Aima, Atif storms ..

PSL 2022: Amazing performance by Aima, Atif storms into social media

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Medvedev Calls US' Democracy Model Absolu ..

Russia's Medvedev Calls US' Democracy Model Absolutely Inapplicable in Number of ..

1 minute ago
 Moscow's Recognition of Taliban Gov't Depends on I ..

Moscow's Recognition of Taliban Gov't Depends on Its Actions to Fight Terrorism ..

3 minutes ago
 Medvedev Believes British Will Regret Leaving EU D ..

Medvedev Believes British Will Regret Leaving EU Due to Narrowed Economic Opport ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>