Bahrain, Oman Tighten Coronavirus-Related Restrictions - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:00 AM

Bahrain, Oman Tighten Coronavirus-Related Restrictions - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Bahrain and Oman have decided to tighten restrictive measures again to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the countries' news agencies reported, citing health ministries' decisions.

According to the BNA agency, restaurants and cafes in Bahrain are temporarily banned from receiving visitors, and private and public schools have been transferred to online education for three weeks.

Oman, as reported by the ONA news agency, has decided to suspend any collective events, including sports events and international exhibitions, from January 28, until further notice, as well as postpone visits by students to higher educational institutions and colleges.

The authorities also advised Omani citizens to refrain from traveling abroad.

Bahrain and Oman have managed to significantly reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, but recently, patients with a new strain of coronavirus have been identified in both countries.

