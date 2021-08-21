UrduPoint.com

Baniyas Thermal Power Plant In Syria Cannot Run At Full Capacity Due To Western Sanctions

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 02:07 PM

Baniyas Thermal Power Plant in Syria Cannot Run at Full Capacity Due to Western Sanctions

A thermal power station in Syria's northwestern port of Baniyas cannot upgrade its equipment and operate at full capacity due to Western sanctions, the plant's director Eisa Sawaf told reporters

BANIYAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) A thermal power station in Syria's northwestern port of Baniyas cannot upgrade its equipment and operate at full capacity due to Western sanctions, the plant's director Eisa Sawaf told reporters.

"Economic sanctions, economic blockade. We are unable to deliver equipment that will allow us to upgrade [the power station]. We hope that soon enough we will be able to import equipment and modernize the station: then everything will be alright," Sawaf said.

Two power units of the plant were supplied by Italy in 1982 and two by Japan in 1988. Both need modernization and are currently operating at half of their original capacity, which amounts to 170MW each.

The oil and gas power station was launched in the early 1980s. During the war in Syria, terrorist attacks by Islamist militants on oil and gas pipelines forced the plant to stop operating at full capacity. Russia and Iran then started shipping fuel for the plant.

Syria has been under Western sanctions since 2011. On May 27, the European Union extended sanctions on the Arab republic for another year until June 1, 2022. They include a ban on trade in oil and restrictions on certain investments.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Import Iran Russia European Union Oil Italy Japan May June Gas Arab

Recent Stories

Gunjmandi police arrest man on charge of extortion ..

Gunjmandi police arrest man on charge of extortion

6 minutes ago
 NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi Metro Bus ..

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi Metro Bus contract

30 minutes ago
 Hundreds arrested in Australia protests as country ..

Hundreds arrested in Australia protests as country posts worst Covid rise

6 minutes ago
 PAL to organize seminar on 'Punjabi Adab mein Paki ..

PAL to organize seminar on 'Punjabi Adab mein Pakistaniat ka Izhar'

6 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM sworn in as scandal-hit party reclaim ..

Malaysian PM sworn in as scandal-hit party reclaims leadership

11 minutes ago
 KP administers over 1,658 covid-vaccine dose

KP administers over 1,658 covid-vaccine dose

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.