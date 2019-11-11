UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Hopes For Speedy Settlement Of Bolivian Crisis Following Morales' Resignation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:25 PM

Beijing Hopes for Speedy Settlement of Bolivian Crisis Following Morales' Resignation

China hopes that the situation in Bolivia will be resolved peacefully, and that political, economic and social stability will be restored soon, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, hours after Bolivian President Evo Morales and other top officials resigned amid growing unrest among the public

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) China hopes that the situation in Bolivia will be resolved peacefully, and that political, economic and social stability will be restored soon, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday, hours after Bolivian President Evo Morales and other top officials resigned amid growing unrest among the public.

"We have paid attention to the drastic changes in Bolivia. China hopes that all relevant parties in the country will be able to bridge the differences peacefully under the law and the constitution, and restore as soon as possible social and political stability in Bolivia," ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

A number of countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Mexico, have called Morales' resignation on Sunday a coup.

Bolivia's opposition second vice president of the senate, Jeanine Anez, who has since assumed the presidency, promised to organize a new election.

Morales' presidency, which started back in 2006, had been a contentious subject in Bolivia since a 2016 referendum determined that presidential terms be limited to three. The decision was overturned by the Supreme Tribunal in 2017, allowing Morales to stand for a fourth term.

It was presumably due to this that the country descended into social unrest after it was announced that Morales had won in the first round of the presidential election on October 20. The opposition has disputed the results and criticized the vote-counting process, citing the alleged lack of transparency.

Related Topics

Election Senate China Bolivia Cuba Mexico Venezuela October Sunday 2017 2016 All Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Tecno Collaboration With “Daraz Gyara Gyara” I ..

4 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) launches roadsho ..

11 minutes ago

Seminar on Pakistan Customs Strategic Plan 2019-20 ..

14 minutes ago

UAE inaugurates new school in Khawkhah, Yemen

41 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan Mingora holds ceremony o ..

14 minutes ago

MNA inaugurates Samarbagh feeder to improve power ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.