Belarus CEC Says After Getting Data From Closed Polls Lukashenko Received 81.35% of Votes

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarus incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko has received 81.35 percent of votes, while his opposition challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has received 8 percent of votes, Lidia Ermoshina, the chairwoman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, said on Sunday after getting data from all closed polling stations.

"Data from all closed polling stations applies only to 35,500 people, but still it is very indicative ... President Lukashenko gained the biggest number of votes - 81.35 percent. Tikhanovskaya is in second place with 8 percent of votes," Ermoshina said as aired by Belarus 1 broadcaster.