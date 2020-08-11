UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Election Challenger Is 'safe' In Lithuania: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:16 PM

Belarus election challenger is 'safe' in Lithuania: minister

Belarus opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is in Lithuania, the foreign minister said on Tuesday, following a second night of clashes after a disputed election in the authoritarian former Soviet republic

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is in Lithuania, the foreign minister said on Tuesday, following a second night of clashes after a disputed election in the authoritarian former Soviet republic.

"She arrived in Lithuania and is safe," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius told AFP.

President Gitanas Nauseda's office said Tikhanovskaya was "resting" in the Baltic state.

"The president's office is in constant contact with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who arrived in Lithuania. She is currently resting," Nauseda's spokesman Antanas Bubnelis told AFP.

The whereabouts of Tikhanovskaya, a political novice who has claimed victory in Sunday's poll against President Alexander Lukashenko, had been unknown as of late Monday in Minsk.

EU and NATO member Lithuania, which was also once part of the Soviet Union, has a history of granting refuge to Belarusian and Russian opposition figures.

"Vilnius has a history of Belarusian opposition concentration. It is also the convenient geographical location because it is close to Minsk," Vilnius university analyst Laurynas Jonavicius told AFP.

The Lithuanian capital hosts an EU-funded Belarusian university in exile, the European Humanities University, after Lukashenko shut it down in 2004.

In a show of solidarity with protesters, the city's municipality lit up its four bridges overnight in white-red-white -- the historical Belarusian flag used by opposition activists.

One man died in protests in Belarus as thousands took to the streets of the capital Minsk late on Monday, saying Lukashenko had stolen the election from Tikhanovskaya to take a sixth term.

Police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas but demonstrators fought back with stones and fireworks and built makeshift barricades, AFP reporters, protesters and witnesses said, in chaotic scenes of defiance.

Related Topics

Election NATO Russia Died Minsk Man Vilnius Belarus Lithuania Gas Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

OECD raises South Korea's 2020 economic outlook

4 minutes ago

Beaten, battered Jeremy Lin demands more protectio ..

4 minutes ago

PETA participates in tree plantation drive

4 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Plans to Discuss Holding German-Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Germany-Russia Relations Too Important to Leave Th ..

6 minutes ago

Australia develops technology to make seawater dri ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.