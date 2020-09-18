Andrei Savinykh, the head of the Belarusian lower chamber's international affairs committee, expressed the belief on Friday that the European Parliament's resolution on his country signaled a systematic crisis of the European institutions

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Andrei Savinykh, the head of the Belarusian lower chamber's international affairs committee, expressed the belief on Friday that the European Parliament's resolution on his country signaled a systematic crisis of the European institutions.

In its resolution, adopted on Thursday, the European Parliament qualified the Belarusian opposition coordination council as "an interim representation of the people," confirmed that it was not recognizing the results of the presidential election, and expressed support for sanctions on President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The European Parliament's resolution is a bright example of all-or-nothing mentality, biased approach and political arrogance ... We see this trend as another manifestation of the systemic crisis of all the European institutions," Savinykh told reporters.