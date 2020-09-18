UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Lawmaker Sees EU Parliament's Resolution As Manifestation Of EU Systemic Crisis

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:52 PM

Belarus Lawmaker Sees EU Parliament's Resolution as Manifestation of EU Systemic Crisis

Andrei Savinykh, the head of the Belarusian lower chamber's international affairs committee, expressed the belief on Friday that the European Parliament's resolution on his country signaled a systematic crisis of the European institutions

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Andrei Savinykh, the head of the Belarusian lower chamber's international affairs committee, expressed the belief on Friday that the European Parliament's resolution on his country signaled a systematic crisis of the European institutions.

In its resolution, adopted on Thursday, the European Parliament qualified the Belarusian opposition coordination council as "an interim representation of the people," confirmed that it was not recognizing the results of the presidential election, and expressed support for sanctions on President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The European Parliament's resolution is a bright example of all-or-nothing mentality, biased approach and political arrogance ... We see this trend as another manifestation of the systemic crisis of all the European institutions," Savinykh told reporters.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Parliament Chamber All Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chilean President on Inde ..

3 minutes ago

LSEG in exclusive talks to sell Milan exchange to ..

5 minutes ago

Seven dead, dozens infected after 'superspreader' ..

5 minutes ago

Intra-Afghan Dialogue: PM's efforts for 'Lasting P ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 5,905 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

5 minutes ago

PKK Attack on Turkish Military Base in Northern Ir ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.