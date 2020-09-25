UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus May Consider 2-Week COVID-19 Quarantine For Arrivals From West - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:48 PM

Belarus May Consider 2-Week COVID-19 Quarantine for Arrivals From West - Lukashenko

Belarus may consider imposing a mandatory two-week quarantine for international arrivals, especially those from Western countries, due to the uptick in new COVID-19 cases seen over recent weeks, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Belarus may consider imposing a mandatory two-week quarantine for international arrivals, especially those from Western countries, due to the uptick in new COVID-19 cases seen over recent weeks, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

Earlier in the year, the Belarusian government adopted a decree stating that arrivals from 169 countries would be required to spend two weeks in self-isolation upon their arrival in Belarus. This list was gradually reduced throughout the summer months, including in July, when the period of quarantine was canceled for arrivals from Russia.�

"We will see next week. I am inclined to introduce quarantine for people arriving from the West," Lukashenko said during a meeting with the governor of Russia's Irkutsk region, Igor Kobzev.

The Belarusian president added that the expected period of self-isolation would be two weeks.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Irkutsk Belarus May July From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 882 recove ..

21 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows 57% of Russian Citizens Trust Pre ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest man for attacking lady polio worker ..

3 minutes ago

Older Muscovites told to stay indoors as virus res ..

3 minutes ago

No decision made regarding closure of educational ..

3 minutes ago

Senegalese town fights losing battle against trash ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.