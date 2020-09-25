Belarus May Consider 2-Week COVID-19 Quarantine for Arrivals From West - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Belarus may consider imposing a mandatory two-week quarantine for international arrivals, especially those from Western countries, due to the uptick in new COVID-19 cases seen over recent weeks, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

Earlier in the year, the Belarusian government adopted a decree stating that arrivals from 169 countries would be required to spend two weeks in self-isolation upon their arrival in Belarus. This list was gradually reduced throughout the summer months, including in July, when the period of quarantine was canceled for arrivals from Russia.�

"We will see next week. I am inclined to introduce quarantine for people arriving from the West," Lukashenko said during a meeting with the governor of Russia's Irkutsk region, Igor Kobzev.

The Belarusian president added that the expected period of self-isolation would be two weeks.