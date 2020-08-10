Belarus' Opposition Candidate Tikhanovskaya Says Majority Voted for Her

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarus' opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has asserted that the majority voted for her in Sunday's presidential election, citing data from several polling sites in Minsk where she claims to have beaten incumbent Alexander Lukashenko.

The exit polls and first data from polling sites has shown that Lukashenko is set for a landslide victory.

"I believe my eyes ... The majority is for us," Tikhanovskaya said at a press conference in Minsk, commenting on the first preliminary data.

She recommended relying on the vote count protocols from those polling sites where, in her opinion, the results had not been not falsified. Her campaign says that it has data on the final vote count from several polling sites in Minsk. First, the team reported about three such sites, where Tikhanovskaya purportedly beat Lukashenko by a noticeable margin, but then doubled this number.

Tikhanovskaya's campaign member has, meanwhile, said about an unfolding political crisis in Belarus.

"We are witnessing a deep and unprecedented political crisis in Belarus. For the first time, the government has been left without the electoral support of the majority. We see that the government is not able to effectively manage the country, as it even failed to organize the work of polling district commissions," Maria Kolesnikova said.

"The CEC [Central Election Commission] has failed to do its job. We all witnessed that a large number of people could not get to polling sites, they [polling district commissions] ran out of everything - the internet, ballot boxes, ... the ballots themselves," she added.

According to Kolesnikova, these were attempts to "hinder the free expression of the will of Belarusian citizens."