Belarus' Presidential Election Turnout Totaled 84.05% As Of 17:00 GMT - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:00 AM

Belarus' Presidential Election Turnout Totaled 84.05% as of 17:00 GMT - Watchdog

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The turnout in Belarus' presidential election stood at 84.05 percent as of 8:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT), according to the Central Election Commission.

Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko is expected to win a sixth term after early results of Sunday's election showed him lead the polls with a comfortable majority. Once polling sites closed, protests emerged in several Belarusian cities.

