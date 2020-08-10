Belarus' Presidential Election Turnout Totaled 84.05% As Of 17:00 GMT - Watchdog
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:00 AM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The turnout in Belarus' presidential election stood at 84.05 percent as of 8:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT), according to the Central Election Commission.
Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko is expected to win a sixth term after early results of Sunday's election showed him lead the polls with a comfortable majority. Once polling sites closed, protests emerged in several Belarusian cities.