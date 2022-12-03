Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol to Treaty on Joint Provision of Regional Security - Official

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday signed a protocol to a 1997 bilateral agreement on the joint provision of security in the region, the chief for international military cooperation at the Belarusian defense ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday signed a protocol to a 1997 bilateral agreement on the joint provision of security in the region, the chief for international military cooperation at the Belarusian defense ministry said on Saturday.

Shoigu arrived in Minsk for talks with Khrenin earlier in the day.

"Defense ministers of Belarus and Russia signed a protocol to the agreement between Belarus and Russia on the joint provision of regional security in the military sphere of December 19, 1997," Valery Revenko said on Twitter.

Shoigu and Khrenin also discussed issues pertaining to bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, according to Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

The 1997 agreement provides for protection of national and common interests of the Union of Belarus and Russia against potential and real military threats.