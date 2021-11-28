Belarus' Security Council Says Kiev Stirs up Migration Issue to Get Money From West

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Belarusian Security Council Secretary Aleksandr Volfovich said on Sunday that Kiev accelerates the threat of illegal migration from Belarus to receive money from "western curators."

"If what is going on in Poland and Lithuania can be somehow justified, these are NATO countries, then what is going on in our southern neighbor (Ukraine)... can not be explained by common sense. It is already hysteria. Maybe, hysteria of the Ukrainian leadership in hopes to get some money from their western curators, like Poles or Lithuanians, to snatch something," Volfovich told the Belarusian STV broadcaster.

The official noted that Kiev decided to train techniques to counter illegal migration during military drills near the Belarusian border.

"Well, who will go to Ukraine? The other way around, only from Ukraine: 192 Ukrainians, if I am not mistaken, have applied for the Belarusian citizenship this year and stayed in our country," Volfovich said.