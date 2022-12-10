UrduPoint.com

Belarus To Allow Transit Of Ukrainian Grain For Exports From Lithuanian Ports - UN

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Belarus will allow the transit of Ukrainian grain though its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' office said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Guterres received Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Yury Ambrazevich.

"The Deputy Foreign Minister informed the Secretary General that Belarus will accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its own territory for export from Lithuanian harbours," the statement said.

Ambrazevich also "reiterated the requests from his government to be able (to) export its own fertilizer products, which are currently subject to sanctions," Guterres' office added.

Related Topics

United Nations Belarus From Government

Recent Stories

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Pe ..

Biden Will Invite African Union to Join G-20 as Permanent Member at African Summ ..

14 minutes ago
 Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap ..

Putin threatens production cuts over oil price cap

14 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront ..

US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront of Acquiring Iranian Drones - ..

14 minutes ago
 Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear F ..

Incoming Strategic Command Chief Says US Nuclear Force Now Faces Two Key Adversa ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support ..

Russia Providing 'Unprecedented' Military Support to Iran in Exchange for Drones ..

14 minutes ago
 Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting lin ..

Mystery spinner Abrar destroys England batting line up

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.