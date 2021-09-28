Belarus to Hold Referendum on Constitution Amendments No Later Than February - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) A referendum on the amended version of the Belarusian constitution will take place no later than February 2022, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"All the constitution-building effort should become the basis for Belarusian society consolidation, it should lay a solid legislative foundation for our future development.

I am sure that this will be the case, as the final decision will be made by the people. As I have already said, the referendum will be held no later than February," Lukashenko told the constitutional commission, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.