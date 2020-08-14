UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Vote Challenger Calls For 'peaceful' Protests In All Cities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Belarus vote challenger calls for 'peaceful' protests in all cities

The main challenger in Belarus's disputed presidential election called Friday for mass weekend rallies across the country in support of her claim to have defeated strongman Alexander Lukashenko

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The main challenger in Belarus's disputed presidential election called Friday for mass weekend rallies across the country in support of her claim to have defeated strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

"Belarusians will never want to live with the previous government again. The majority do not believe in his victory," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a video address.

"I ask the mayors of all cities to organise peaceful mass gatherings in every city on August 15 and 16."

Related Topics

Election Belarus August All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police launches air ambulance capsule fo ..

16 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chile&#039;s FM discuss effort ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Djibouti&#039;s FM discuss bil ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat is not less than a bomb

1 hour ago

Emirati Al Nuaimi and Gemany’s Hansske top the c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.