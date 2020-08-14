Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking Workers at Tractor Plant

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko is speaking with some workers who went on strike at the Minsk Tractor Factory, some other employees of the plant took to streets, a company representative told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko is speaking with some workers who went on strike at the Minsk Tractor Factory, some other employees of the plant took to streets, a company representative told Sputnik on Friday.

"Some people have left the plant and went to the streets of the city. But some people stayed here and are talking with Roman Golovchenko," a representative of the plant said.