UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya Left Tokyo On Vienna-Bound Flight - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:20 AM

Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya Left Tokyo on Vienna-Bound Flight - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, who was expected to fly from Tokyo to Warsaw, switched to a flight to Vienna at the last minute, AFP reported, citing an airport official.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the aircraft of Polish airline LOT on Flight LO80 Tokyo-Warsaw, presumably carrying Timanovskaya, departed Tokyo.

Timanovskaya was supposed to take part in women's 100m and 200m sprints at the Tokyo Olympics. However, her coaches decided also to involve her in the 4 x 400m relay after two Belarusian athletes were found to be ineligible to compete due to insufficient drug testing. The sprinter lamented the decision on social media, as she was not ready to take part in this event.

The National Olympic Committee of Belarus said the coaching staff of the Belarusian athletics team decided to send the sprinter home due to her emotional and psychological state. Timanovskaya said the Belarusian authorities "forcibly" tried to make her return home, adding that she will seek asylum in Europe. She asked Tokyo police for help.

On Monday, a source in the Belarusian diaspora in Tokyo told Sputnik that Timanovskaya decided to stay at the Polish Embassy in Japan, which is guarded by Japanese police. Then reports said Poland issued her a visa for humanitarian reasons.

Related Topics

Police Europe Social Media Vienna Tokyo Warsaw Belarus Poland Japan Visa Women Olympics Event From Airport

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

9 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

9 hours ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

9 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

8 hours ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

8 hours ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.