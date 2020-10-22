UrduPoint.com
Belgian Foreign Minister In Intensive Care With Covid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, who was caretaker prime minister during the first wave of the coronavirus, has been admitted to intensive care, officials said Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, who was caretaker prime minister during the first wave of the coronavirus, has been admitted to intensive care, officials said Thursday.

The 45-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 last week and had been self-isolating, but her condition worsened and on Wednesday night she was admitted to a Brussels hospital.

"She is conscious and she can communicate," her spokeswoman said, confirming that Wilmes was receiving intensive care.

A source in her office said her condition was "stable".

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, who succeeded Wilmes on October 1, wished her a "speedy recovery" on his Twitter account.

"No one is immune from this dangerous virus. Together as one, we will beat Covid-19!" he said.

Several senior European politicians have fallen ill with the coronavirus, and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg tested positive on the same day as Wilmes.

