Belgian Police Catch 8 Suspects in Terror Plot Probe - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Eight people have been detained in Belgium on suspicion of plotting an act of terrorism, according to a police communique released on Tuesday and cited by multiple Belgian media.

Federal police searched properties in Brussels and in the nearby city of Antwerp in connection with two cases opened into two persons with a suspicious following, RTL broadcaster reported.

"There are links between the two cases and further investigation will show to what extent the two are connected," the communique read.

Three people were detained in Brussels and a further five in Antwerp. Of those, at least two are suspected of having been plotting a terrorist attack in Belgium. No weapons or explosives were found and the possible target has not been identified.

OCAM, the Belgian justice ministry's center for monitoring extremist and terrorist threats, told RTBF that the threat level was not elevated and remained at the "medium" alert level. It said it would be following the situation in collaboration with partner agencies.