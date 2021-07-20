UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Refrains From Benchmarking France's COVID-19 Restrictions - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Belgium Refrains From Benchmarking France's COVID-19 Restrictions - Prime Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Belgium will not introduce mandatory immunization for health workers and COVID-19 certificates for access to restaurants, like France did, opting instead for toughening the current rules, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Monday.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a health pass, certifying that the bearer has either been fully vaccinated or had a recent negative COVID-19 test result, would become mandatory in France starting from August for those visiting bars, restaurants, shopping malls, as well as when boarding a train or plane. Starting from July 21, such a pass will be required to attend cultural events, festivals, amusement parks and various shows and performances.

"Vaccination brings results. The gap between the morbidity rate and the hospitalization rate is on the rise.

And this is happening due to immunization," De Croo said.

He noted that Belgium, with 8 out of 10 adult citizens having received at least one dose of a vaccine, had the upper hand in curbing the disease.

The country will still uphold tough controls for those returning from abroad, De Croo said. If an arriving person has not been vaccinated, they will have to pass two tests on the first and the seventh days following the arrival and will be placed on lockdown for at least 7 days until getting the second negative test, the prime minister said.

Starting August 13, a health pass equivalent will start circulating in Belgium. It will be needed to get access to events with over 1,500 participants. To get the pass, one should have an EU digital COVID-19 certificate, be fully vaccinated or present a recent negative PCR test.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Belgium July August From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.