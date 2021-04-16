Belgrade Expects EU to Put Pressure on Pristina to Force Fulfillment of Brussels Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Serbia expects the European Union to exert pressure on Pristina and urge it to fulfill its obligation to constitute a community of Serbian municipalities, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier in April, the parliament of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo elected former speaker Vjosa Osmani as the nation's president. Selakovic recalled that April 19 would mark the 8th anniversary of the signing of the first Brussels agreement between Belgrade and Pristina. While Belgrade has fulfilled all of its three obligations envisioned by the deal, Pristina has not implemented a single obligation "to constitute the community of Serbian municipalities," the Serbian diplomat stressed.

"The EU institutions named Miroslav Lajcak as the special representative who is in charge of mediating the dialogue. One of the competencies ... is not only to deal with the dialogue but also to take care about the implementation of the previous agreements.

And we are expecting to see an additional pressure made on Pristina side to implement the agreement and to constitute the community of Serbian municipalities," Selakovic said.

Selakovic believes that Pristina would not implement the agreement "without a strong pressure," and also noted that instead of it, Serbia was facing extra pressure despite having affirmed itself to be a credible partner.

The new Kosovar government focuses on "state unification of so-called Kosovo and Albania" but does not position normalization of relations with Balgrade as a top priority, Selakovic noted. The foreign minister reaffirmed Serbia's readiness for dialogue, expressing confidence that only a compromise could be a "good and sustainable solution," "but the compromise doesn't mean that one is going to lose everything and the other one is going to get everything."

In conclusion, Selakovic thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for their support provided in all the international forums, including the United Nations.