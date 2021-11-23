Belgrade Expects Productive Vucic Visit to Moscow, Energy Top of Agenda - Serbian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belgrade expects that the energy dialogue will be top of the agenda at the Russian and Serbian leaders` meeting this week in Moscow, and hopes for a positive outcome of the visit, Charge d'Affairs of the Serbian Embassy in Russia Slavoljub Caric told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Belgrade expects that the energy dialogue will be top of the agenda at the Russian and Serbian leaders` meeting this week in Moscow, and hopes for a positive outcome of the visit, Charge d'Affairs of the Serbian Embassy in Russia Slavoljub Caric told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's official visit to Moscow begins on Wednesday, and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held the next day.

"At the top of the agenda will be an energy issue. Taking into account the extremely high level of political and economic relations and strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia, as well as the excellent personal relations between the Serbian President, Mr.

Aleksandar Vucic, and the Russian President, Mr. Vladimir Putin, other topics will be certainly discussed," Caric said.

The Serbian leader plans to discuss the modes of cooperation in the energy sector, the diplomat went on, adding that cooperation between Serbia and Russia in the energy sector was at the highest level, and said Belgrade expected the same for the future.

The Serbian party, considering the fraternal relations between two countries and peoples, expects positive outcomes and a tightening of cooperation in various fields, according to the diplomat.

Serbia has received over two billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas. Commercial gas delivery to Serbia commenced on January 1, 2020, via the TurkStream gas pipeline.