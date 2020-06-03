UrduPoint.com
Berlin Believes G7 Format Can Only Be Changed Through Unanimous Decision Of All Members

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:37 PM

Berlin Believes G7 Format Can Only Be Changed Through Unanimous Decision of All Members

The G7 format can be changed, including through inclusion of Russia or other countries, only by a unanimous decision of the leaders of all the member states, the German cabinet's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Wednesday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's initiative

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The G7 format can be changed, including through inclusion of Russia or other countries, only by a unanimous decision of the leaders of all the member states, the German cabinet's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Wednesday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's initiative.

Earlier this week, Trump briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on his idea to invite the leaders of Russia, India, Australia and South Korea to the G7 summit in September.

"Any change can be introduced to the format only if a relevant decision is made at a summit. At the same time, the practice of inviting guests has always existed," Seibert said at a briefing, when asked about the German government's attitude to the idea to alter the G7 format.

