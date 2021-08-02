Berlin Calling on Minsk to Respect Athletes' Rights in Light of Timanovskaya Incident

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The German government is calling on the Belarusian authorities to respect rights and freedoms of its citizens, including athletes, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said on Monday in light of the incident with Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya.

"We condemn regularly their treatment of the civil society. We strongly condemn bullying and intimidation of independent media and the civil society, which certainly includes athletes. We are steadily calling on the Belarusian authorities to respect the key democratic rights, including media freedom and freedom of opinion, this applies to all of the Belarusian citizens, including athletes," Adebahr said at a briefing.