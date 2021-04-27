Germany supports the Czech Republic's decision to expel Russian diplomats and stands ready to assist in maintaining the work of the Czech embassy in Moscow, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Germany supports the Czech Republic's decision to expel Russian diplomats and stands ready to assist in maintaining the work of the Czech embassy in Moscow, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"As for the situation in relations between the Czech Republic and Russia, I spoke last week over the phone with my new Czech colleague and clearly indicated that we support the decision that was made in Prague with high solidarity. There are different ways to implement this support," Maas told reporters.

The top diplomat added that the German ambassador to Russia already organizes the assistance of the embassy to maintain the efficiency of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow.