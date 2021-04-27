UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Supports Prague's Decision To Expel Russian Diplomats - Maas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:38 PM

Berlin Supports Prague's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats - Maas

Germany supports the Czech Republic's decision to expel Russian diplomats and stands ready to assist in maintaining the work of the Czech embassy in Moscow, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Germany supports the Czech Republic's decision to expel Russian diplomats and stands ready to assist in maintaining the work of the Czech embassy in Moscow, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"As for the situation in relations between the Czech Republic and Russia, I spoke last week over the phone with my new Czech colleague and clearly indicated that we support the decision that was made in Prague with high solidarity. There are different ways to implement this support," Maas told reporters.

The top diplomat added that the German ambassador to Russia already organizes the assistance of the embassy to maintain the efficiency of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Prague Czech Republic Top

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

56 minutes ago

Driving license services suspended in capital agai ..

3 minutes ago

Taj Corporation donates Rs5 million to Sukkur IBA

3 minutes ago

OGRA authorizes HDIP to inspect gas meters

3 minutes ago

Govt cancels all exams till June 15 amid rising Co ..

49 minutes ago

Punjab Agri dept launches 'Kisan Card'

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.