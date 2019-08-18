MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Germany welcomed Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) signing the power-sharing deal with opposition, following months of ongoing protests in the African nation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

On Saturday, the TMC inked the final power transition deal with the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement amid ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months.

"[Germany] rejoices with the Sudanese people in the signing of an agreement on the formation of a civilian-led transitional government, which will pave the way for a new political future in Sudan," Maas said in a statement.

Maas added that a complete transfer of power to the civilian transitional government, which must work in a transparent and inclusive way to prepare for democratic general elections at the end of the transitional period, was needed.

Under the newly-signed constitutional declaration, which will replace the country's main law, the Sovereign Council, a transitional national administration, will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years. The council will unite five representatives of the military and five representatives of the civil community, while one more council member is to be agreed on by both.

A civilian-picked prime minister will appoint a cabinet where the defense and home ministry seats have been reserved by the military.

On Saturday, the TMC said that its head, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, would lead the body for the first 21 months after its creation before being succeeded by a civilian-picked politician.